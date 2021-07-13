9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Chipolopolo at COSAFA Cup Crossroad

By sports
46 views
0
Sports Chipolopolo at COSAFA Cup Crossroad
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Defending champions Chipolopolo face Botswana today in a last ditch effort to save their fading interests in the 2021 COSAFA Cup.

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s side is on the brink of a first round exit as hopes of tying with Zimbabwe with a record-equalling sixth COSAFA Cup title fade.

Zambia are fifth and bottom of  Group A on zero points from two games played and with two matches left to play while Botswana are third and tied on 3 points with fourth placed Lesotho.
 
Leaders South Africa and second placed Eswatini are level on 6 points from two and three games played respectively.

The top two finishers from Group A and Group B qualify to the semifinals on July 16.

“We are still only theoretically in the tournament and we have two matches ahead of us and we need to win both matches convincingly in order to have any chance of qualifying,” Micho said.

Six points are all Chipolopolo can gather and that too may not be enough with Eswatini and South Africa needing just a draw each to eliminate Zambia from the equation.

Meanwhile, Zambia have been unconvincing even when blessed with their strongest-ever assembled COSAFA side since 2007.

Chipolopolo threw away a one-nil halftime lead to lose 1-0 to Lesotho in their opening Group A game on July 8 before a blunt display on July 10 against Eswatini who beat them 1-0.

That sequence of results saw Chipolopolo for the first time suffer back-to-back defeats at COSAFA.

Expectations were high that Chipolopolo could redeem themselves at COSAFA after their 2022 AFCON qualification failure and a humbling 2021 CHAN quarterfinal exit.

But the salvage job at COSAFA where preliminary stage elimination is looming has so far raised more   questions than answers as September’s 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers loom.

Previous articleMutapa Officially Leaves Power Dynamos

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Chipolopolo at COSAFA Cup Crossroad

Defending champions Chipolopolo face Botswana today in a last ditch effort to save their fading interests in the 2021...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mutapa Officially Leaves Power Dynamos

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos have announced the departure of Coach Perry Mutapa on mutual consent just two months after sending him on forced leave. Mutapa’s two year...
Read more

DIV 1 PROMOTION PLAYOFFS: Makwaza’s Jumulo Kicks Off With Win

Sports sports - 0
Copperbelt champions Jumulo and Quattro Kalumbila have recorded wins on the first day of the FAZ National Division One play-offs being staged in Lusaka...
Read more

Race To FAZ National Division 1 Starts Monday

Sports sports - 0
FAZ National Division One promotion play-offs will kick-off on Monday afternoon with Copperbelt champions Jumulo facing Young Raiders in a Group A match at...
Read more

Under-pressure Micho Says Sorry

Sports sports - 7
Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has apologised to fans following Zambia’s shocking loss to Eswatini at the ongoing COSAFA Cup in South Africa. The five-time...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.