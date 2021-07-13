

UPND Alliance Presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema has outlined the party’s strategic plan once elected into office.

Mr. Hichilema announced that the Alliance would once ushered into office immediately declare the Covid pandemic a national disaster and create a directorate under the President’s office to bring the pandemic under control.

He observed that the current leadership of the PF government has failed the people of Zambia during the pandemic adding that many vibrant lives have been lost because the government failed to provide decent healthcare.

Mr. Hichilema described as unfortunate that donations towards the covid fight have been misappropriated by those who were tasked to manage the pandemic and allowed it to get to the current level where hospitals are congested with no bed space and people dying in large numbers.

The UPND Alliance presidential candidate was speaking at a Press briefing in Lusaka that was attended by among others Alliance Chairperson who is also Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) President Charles Milupi, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Felix Mutati and National Democratic Congress President Joseph Akafumba.

The UPND Alliance says it is ready to manage the pandemic in a responsible manner by among others recruiting doctors and nurses who have been either fired or retired so as to ensure all facilities are managed by health experts.

Mr. Hichilema said the new government will further create provincial oxygen supplying industries to ensure that all patients get the required oxygen and are not left to die as has been the case by the PF government.

He added that under the plan, the new government would make use of auditoriums and stadiums to create the necessary bed spaces for patients who are currently being sent home as a result for no bed spaces in medical facilities.

Mr Hichilema said his government would further engage the local leadership and religious leaders at all levels to educate the masses on the importance of vaccinations.

He further noted that there would be mandatory quarantine at ports of entry so as to reduce the infection rates in the country.

And the UPND leader has wondered why the PF government leadership was content with road shows and rallies which are super spreader of covid saying this was a clear demonstration of lack of leadership.