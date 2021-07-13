9.5 C
DIV 1 PROMOTION PLAYOFFS: Makwaza’s Jumulo Kicks Off With Win

Copperbelt champions Jumulo and Quattro Kalumbila have recorded wins on the first day of the FAZ National Division One play-offs being staged in Lusaka this week.

Coach Linos Makwaza’s Jumulo have taken an early lead in Group A after thumping Young Raiders 3-0 at Margaret Mwanakatwe Stadium.

Kunda Mazinga, Tito Ndoli and Kalu Banda contributed a goal each for Jumulo.

North Western side Quattro Kalumbila edged Real Nakonde 2-1 in the opening Group A match.

Jumulo and Quattro are tied at the top on three points each.

The other Group A team Sinazongwe United were on bye on day one.

Meanwhile, draws characterised Group B on day one as Lusaka champions Young Buffaloes were held to a goalless stalemate by Luapula outfits ZNS Luamfumu at Crested Crane Academy Grounds.

Malalo Police drew 2-2 with Luena Buffaloes in the other Group B match at Crested Crane Academy Grounds.

Sinda United, who are in Group B, were on bye on Monday.

