President Lungu urged to deploy soldiers ahead of 12 August Election

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has been urged to deploy the Zambia Army in hotspot areas of Mandevu, Kanyama and Chawama Constituency if violence is to end.

Speaking after a convoy of UPND cadres attacked him and other roadusers along Kasangula Road on Monday afternoon, Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza said it has become apparent that the Zambia Police Service has failed to deal with violence and will not manage to save lives ahead of 2021 elections.

Mr Mwanza who was in the vehicle Registration No. ALD 8901 driven by Mr Bebe with 2 other passengers was caught up in the violent attacks near Petroda Filling Station on Kasangula Road and was among the people and motorists that have been attacked and their vehicles damaged.

Mr Mwanza who recently joined the Patriotic Front has been a target of attacks by UPND Members.

Mr Mwanza was once attacked at the Supreme Court building by UPND cadres who were in the company of Sylvia Masebo but was also attacked after leaving a programme at Radio Phoenix in Lusaka.

While Mr Mwanza called on Police to respond to violent attacks that have been unleashed by the Opposition UPND Youths, he said the Zambia Police appear to be powerless to prevent the violence during this election.

“President Lungu must act not to save the lives of innocent people from the barbaric behaviour from cadres. He must not place the trust on the police to keep peace because the violence going on is bigger than what the Police can handle,” he said.

Mr Mwanza said the peace accords being signed by parties will achieve nothing and are just a waste of time as these cadres are being armed by the same leaders who are signing peace agreements.

