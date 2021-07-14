President Lungu has said that his government did not build hospitals and clinics in rural areas and townships, schools and roads so we could win votes.

Posting a message after engaging in several activities in North Western Province, that included meeting chiefs, the president said that his government did it because it was the right thing to do and that was what good leadership entailed-to take care of citizens, to make their lives better.

The President further said that his party and government did it because they are patriotic citizens who want to see Zambia developed and be counted among other nations.

“We did it for posterity. I have no doubt that future generations will look back and still appreciate our efforts to make their lives better. This is what true leadership entails,” he said before urging Zambians to judge his team based on what they have done, adding that the yardstick is in Zambians hands

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has reiterated the government’s commitment to uplifting the wellbeing of traditional leaders whom he said were key stakeholders in developing the nation.

President Lungu said traditional leaders play a vital role in their subjects’ lives hence the need to continue taking care of their wellbeing.

He said government recognizes the importance of traditional leaders in society, stating that they are part of an integrated governance system.

He said this when he addressed chiefs in Zambezi district yesterday.

President Lungu said there is, therefore, need for government and traditional leaders to work together and ensure that people receive the services they deserve.

“It is a well-known fact that we as a government, we are responsible for you our traditional leaders. We know you are key stakeholders in developing this nation but you can only take part in building our nation if you are equipped with the necessary tools,” he said.

Dr. Lungu said as such, his government will remain committed to ensuring that chiefs are assisted with logistics such as vehicles so that they can perform as expected.

He also assured the traditional leaders that all their challenges have been noted and soon the government will work on them.

The Head of State added that the reason the government created a Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs is to look into issues that concern the welfare of traditional leaders.

President Lungu further said apart from constructing palaces, the government is, among other things, looking into the issue of transport and other means of helping chiefs to sustain their lives and of their subjects.

He said the government’s desire is to develop all parts of the country without leaving anyone behind.

The Head of State has since urged traditional leaders to choose leaders with vision and good manifestos as opposed to electing those who become enemies with the people when.

“Your Royal Highnesses, the people you choose to represent you in parliament have the power to bring development to this district but the problem is most people you choose become enemies, hence they do not lobby for support of development activities,” he said.

And speaking on behalf of chiefs, senior chief Ishindi informed President Lungu that the entire Lunda Royal Establishment is behind him and the PF government.

The traditional leader also thanked President Lungu for the massive development in the area, citing the construction of 10 heath posts, two mini hospitals, and schools among others.

“Your Excellency, be rest assured that the Lunda Royal Establishment is with you and we will support you and your PF party until 2026,” he said.

Senior chief Ishindi further praised President Lungu for the early delivery of farming inputs for 2021/2022 farming season, saying this will help farmers plan ahead before the onset of the next rain season.

The traditional leader was however quick to ask President Lungu to build a bridge across the Zambezi river, stating that it will help improve business among the local people.

Other traditional leaders that attended the meeting were chief Chinyama, chief Ishima, chief Mpidi and a representative of chief Kucheka.

Meanwhile, President Lungu toured a new market and interacted with traders while distributing face masks.