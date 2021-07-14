9.5 C
You’re accountable to Zambian people- President Lungu tells Judges

President Edgar Lungu has expressed optimism that the newly appointed High Court Judges will help reduce the workload that High Court is currently engulfed with.

And President Lungu says the appointment of more Judges in the Judiciary is government’s policy of encouraging career progression in the judicial and public service.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu was speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of 10 High Court Judges who took oath of allegiance and judicial oaths at State House in Lusaka today.

“It is important, therefore, that as you take up your new roles in the High Court, you should use your individual previous experiences in the administration of justice, to improve service delivery in the courts,” President Lungu advised the Judges.

The President reminded the new Judges that they are not accountable to him but to the people of Zambia.

“You are accountable to the people of Zambia who desire to see a positive turnaround in the judicial system, in as far as handling of court cases is concerned,” he said.

The 10 Judges were sworn in today, after their appointment and subsequent ratification by Parliament.

The sworn-in Judges have increased the number of High Court Judges from forty one to fifty one.

The newly appointed Judges are Dorcus Munkombwe-Malama, Charles Kafunda, Daniel Musonda, Joshua Banda, and Marriam Matandala-Bah.

Others are Twaambo Shalwindi-Musonda, Willie Sinyangwe, John Harrison Mbuzi, Mwaka Chigali-Mikalile and Lameck Mwale.

Judges being Sworn in

