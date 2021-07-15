Controversial Lusaka based photographer Cornelius Mulenga commonly known as Chella Tukuta has been slapped with a 2-year jail sentence for defaming former Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya.

Mr. Mulenga in May last year, in a Facebook live video, accused Ms. Siliya of being immoral and that she was allegedly organizing young girls to high profile people for immoral activities.

And delivering the ruling today, Lusaka High Court Judge Lameck Mwale, sitting as Chief Resident Magistrate, described Mr. Mulenga’s utterances against Ms Siliya as reckless.

Judge Mwale says Mr. Mulenga never provided evidence to the court on the allegations he leveled against Ms. Siliya who was at the time serving as senior government official.

He said he needed to mete out a stiffer punishment on Mr. Mulenga to deter would be offenders who abuse social media to disparage other people.

This is in a case Mulenga, 34, was charged with libel.