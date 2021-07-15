9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Health
Chilanga residents flock in large numbers to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Chilanga residents in Lusaka province have turned up in large numbers to receive the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.

A spot check by ZANIS at Chilanga clinic yesterday revealed long queues of people waiting to receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Chilanga District Commissioner Richard Ndazye expressed happiness with the turn out and encouraged more people to consider receiving the vaccine for Covid-19 which has affected many people and claimed a lot of lives this year.

Mr. Ndazye explained that Chilanga district has received a total of 5,800 doses of Astra-Zeneca vaccine, of which 2,900 doses have been sent to Chilanga district health office, while 1,700 doses have been distributed to Chilanga health clinic while 600 have been given to Nakachenje mini hospital.

Another 600 doses have been given to Kazimva health clinic.

He said on July 13, 2021, 2080 people had received the first dose of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine while 2,726 people had received the second dose.

He said Chilanga recorded 16 positive Covid-19 cases by Friday, out of 56 tests conducted.

Mr. Ndazye disclosed that two people were admitted and are on oxygen therapy at Tubalange mini-hospital

Meanwhile , Mr. Ndazye has disclosed that the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has given the district 70,000 disposable face masks and 65 containers of hand sanitizer to distribute to the people in a bid to fight against Covid-19.

He said half of the face masks and some hand sanitizers have already been distributed to the beneficiaries.

”This is not the time to drop the guard by the people, this disease is still with us and each day people are dying from it. So it is imperative that we continue to observe the five golden rules set by the health regulators which include masking up, washing hands with soap and social distancing among others and now people can also receive the vaccine,” he said

The Zambian government received 228,000 additional doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the French Government through the COVAX facility on 5th July 2021.

