Thursday, July 15, 2021
Civil Aviation Authority refutes blocking UPND airspace clearance

By Chief Editor
The Civil Aviation Authority has refuted allegations that it refused to grant the UPND Air Flight Rights for its campaign Choppers.

The Authority has learned with sadness about the story circulating on Social and Electronic Media alleging that it denied granting of airspace clearances for five campaign helicopters for the UPND.

In a statement, the Authority’s Public Relations Manager Sepiso Zimba says she is not privy to any such purported application for airspace clearances or any other application for the five helicopters as alleged.

Ms. Zimba has explained that the Zambia Civil Aviation Authority which is normally copied in any such applications has not recommended, to the Zambia Air Force, the non-granting of the alleged airspace clearances in the absence of the subject applications.

She said there are no official records at the Zambia Civil Aviation Authority to substantiate such allegations and therefore regrets the anxiety or distress these unfounded allegations may have caused the general public and other stakeholders.

“Firstly, the Zambia Civil Aviation Authority is not privy to any such purported application for airspace clearances or any other application for the five helicopters as alleged. Secondly, the Zambia Civil Aviation Authority which is normally copied in any such applications has not recommended, to the Zambia Air Force, the non-granting of the alleged airspace clearances in the absence of the subject applications,” Ms. Zimba said.

“There are no official records at the Zambia Civil Aviation Authority to substantiate such allegations; and Lastly, the Zambia Civil Aviation Authority regrets the anxiety or distress these unfounded allegations may have caused the general public and other stakeholders,” she said.

“The CAA wishes to reiterate its commitment to the fair promotion and maintenance of aviation safety and security in the discharge of its mandate.”

