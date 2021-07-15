9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 15, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

PF Condemns UPND Choma Central Constituency candidate Cornelius Mweetwa for Hate Speech

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Feature Politics PF Condemns UPND Choma Central Constituency candidate Cornelius Mweetwa for Hate...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Choma Central Constituency Patriotic Front Campaign Manager Jackson Makwamba has condemned UPND Choma Central Constituency candidate Cornelius Mweetwa for referring to the PF as human waste.

Addressing electorates at Simpwezye village of Nakeempa ward, Makwamba says the UPND candidate has realized that people of Choma can no longer be cheated hence using hate speech against the ruling party.

Mr Makwamba stressed that hate speech by the UPND will not stop the people from voting for the PF candidate Kenneth Moola who is development-oriented.

He said people of Choma Central Constituency have realized that UPND has taken them for granted by retaining people who are known for sarcasm devoid of development.

Mr Makwamba has urged the people of Simpweze village to reject UPND candidates because they have failed to bring development in the last 22 years.

The former Choma Mayor however said that the PF government has a serious program to put up a Mini hospital in Nakeempa village.

Yesterday, UPND CHOMA Central Constituency candidate told the people of Masuku ward that Mr Moola is a good person but the party he contested is as good as fecal matter.

Meanwhile Late Daniel Munkombwe’s wife, Ann Munkombwe has advised women in Southern Province to stand up and reject leaders who have been in power but have failed to sacrifice their own resources.

Late Daniel Munkombwe's wife campaigning for PF
Late Daniel Munkombwe’s wife campaigning for PF

Meanwhile, Late Daniel Munkombwe’s wife, Ann has advised people of Choma Central Constituency not to vote for leaders that have failed to roll out development.

Mrs Mukombwe says immediate past UPND Choma Central Constituency Cornelius Mweetwa has failed to put up communal projects such as dip tanks and clinics.

Addressing electorates at Simpwezye village in Nakeempa ward , Mrs Munkombwe challenged women in rural areas to stand up and vote for people who will address their challenges.
She said women are the ones who face challenges when a leader is incompetent.

Mrs Munkombwe said its high time for voters to start rejecting with some leaders who do not stand with them in difficult times.

And senior citizen Gift Choongo has challenged the people of Choma to question leaders that have been representing them for ten years without development.
He said its embarrassing to have leaders who do not show love to their people.

He said people of Nakeempa will teach UPND Choma Central Constituency candidate Cornelius Mweetwa and UPND a lesson during this year’s elections.

Mr Choongo said the people have been cheated for a long time by the UPND candidate Mr Mweetwa.

Previous articleZambia’s high rate of poverty is the failure of the current economy to provide sufficient employment-M’membe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

PF Condemns UPND Choma Central Constituency candidate Cornelius Mweetwa for Hate Speech

Choma Central Constituency Patriotic Front Campaign Manager Jackson Makwamba has condemned UPND Choma Central Constituency candidate...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Civil Aviation Authority refutes blocking UPND airspace clearance

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 21
The Civil Aviation Authority has refuted allegations that it refused to grant the UPND Air Flight Rights for its campaign Choppers. The Authority has...
Read more

Ignore illogical claims about debt swap from HH and his colleagues who wrecked the economy by selling national assets-Kamba

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 21
Patriotic Front Lusaka Province Chairperson Kennedy Kamba has urged Zambians to ignore what he described as illogical claims about the dent swap from the...
Read more

If you want empowerment through agriculture to vote for a fellow farmer, not President Lungu-Mwaliteta

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
THE United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka province chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta, has challenged farmers who want empowerment through agriculture to vote for a...
Read more

Be careful with PF’s vote buying tricks, UPND tells voters

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
THE UPND Chilanga district deputy chairperson for mobilization and strategy, Juda Sikamikami, has advised the people of Mubanga area in Chinyanja ward of Chilanga...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.