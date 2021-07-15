9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 15, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Lungu expected on the Copperbelt province today

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines President Lungu expected on the Copperbelt province today
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu is today, July 15, 2021, expected on the Copperbelt province to inspect developmental projects. This is according to Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe who said that government has initiated and implemented a number of projects in the region.

Mr. Nundwe said President Lungu wants to know the progress of each of the developmental projects hence his planned visit to Copperbelt province. He said while in the province, the President will also check on people’s compliance levels to Covid-19 stipulated guidelines.

Mr. Nundwe said the Head of State is concerned that Copperbelt Province, which is Zambia’s major contributor to gross domestic product (GDP), continues to record higher numbers of daily Covid-9 cases. He said President Lungu’s desire is to see the pandemic being fought until it is contained. Mr. Nundwe said President Lungu further wants people to adhere to the prescribed Covid-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt province presidential campaign manager, Frank Ng’ambi has said that the PF has continued to be attractive to the people in the region following various economic improvement strategies being initiated by President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Ng’ambi said the PF government has initiated plans to consider introducing a 24-hour economy in a bid to improve employment levels in the country.

Speaking during a media briefing held in Kitwe, Mr. Ng’ambi explained that a 24 hour economy is an initiative aimed at allowing certain business companies like chain stores to operate on a 24 hour basis.

He said such measures will enable business companies to employ more workers especially youths who are in dire need of jobs. Mr. Ng’ambi said all PF candidates in the province were receiving massive support from the people.

He added that all traditional leaders in the area have endorsed the candidature of President Edgar Lungu. Mr. Ng’ambi has since urged party members to continue promoting messages of peace during and after the campaign peri

Previous articleMicho Presides Over Milestone COSAFA Cup Exit

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Lungu expected on the Copperbelt province today

President Edgar Lungu is today, July 15, 2021, expected on the Copperbelt province to inspect developmental projects. This is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

You’re accountable to Zambian people- President Lungu tells Judges

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
President Edgar Lungu has expressed optimism that the newly appointed High Court Judges will help reduce the workload that High Court is currently engulfed...
Read more

Political Parties Sign a Peace and Non-Violence Accord

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
Political parties have affirmed and pledged to maintain and promote peace during and after the August 12, general elections. During a press conference for...
Read more

We didn’t build Hospitals, Schools, Roads and Clinics in rural areas and townships to win votes-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
President Lungu has said that his government did not build hospitals and clinics in rural areas and townships, schools and roads so we could...
Read more

Army Commander assures Zambians of peace, security

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
Zambia Army Commander, William Sikazwe, has assured the country of peace and security as the country holds the general elections on August 12, 2021. Lieutenant...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.