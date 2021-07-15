President Edgar Lungu is today, July 15, 2021, expected on the Copperbelt province to inspect developmental projects. This is according to Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe who said that government has initiated and implemented a number of projects in the region.

Mr. Nundwe said President Lungu wants to know the progress of each of the developmental projects hence his planned visit to Copperbelt province. He said while in the province, the President will also check on people’s compliance levels to Covid-19 stipulated guidelines.

Mr. Nundwe said the Head of State is concerned that Copperbelt Province, which is Zambia’s major contributor to gross domestic product (GDP), continues to record higher numbers of daily Covid-9 cases. He said President Lungu’s desire is to see the pandemic being fought until it is contained. Mr. Nundwe said President Lungu further wants people to adhere to the prescribed Covid-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt province presidential campaign manager, Frank Ng’ambi has said that the PF has continued to be attractive to the people in the region following various economic improvement strategies being initiated by President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Ng’ambi said the PF government has initiated plans to consider introducing a 24-hour economy in a bid to improve employment levels in the country.

Speaking during a media briefing held in Kitwe, Mr. Ng’ambi explained that a 24 hour economy is an initiative aimed at allowing certain business companies like chain stores to operate on a 24 hour basis.

He said such measures will enable business companies to employ more workers especially youths who are in dire need of jobs. Mr. Ng’ambi said all PF candidates in the province were receiving massive support from the people.

He added that all traditional leaders in the area have endorsed the candidature of President Edgar Lungu. Mr. Ng’ambi has since urged party members to continue promoting messages of peace during and after the campaign peri