Zambian nationals advised to exercise caution as they visit South Africa in light of the ongoing unrest

The Zambian High Commission in South Africa has advised Zambian nationals to exercise caution as they visit that country in light of the ongoing unrest.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti says Zambians who are considering traveling to Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng provinces should avoid doing so until the unrest in some towns of these provinces comes to an end.

He advised truck drivers intending to travel to the coastal city of Durban in Kwa-Natal to reschedule their plans as most parts of the N3 road, the main road to the city, still remain closed following the continued unrest that has flared up in the past few days.

General Miti further advised cross-border traders who are planning to travel to the commercial city of Johannesburg to equally reschedule their plans as most shops have been closed due to the continued protests.

He added that the High Commission would continue monitoring the situation and advise Zambian travelers for their safety.

General Miti indicated that the Mission has not received any adverse reports concerning Zambian nationals.

Gen Miti has urged Zambians in South Africa to reach out to the Mission should they be caught up in the ongoing unrest.

About twenty five thousand (25,000) members of the South African Defense Force together with the Police have been deployed across the country to contain the current unrest.

