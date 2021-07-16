9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 16, 2021
Do not be used by HH, he does not stand for National Development, Nawakwi tells Southerners

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Leader Edith Nawakwi has appealed to the people of Southern Province not to be used by the opposition UPND to get into government.
Mrs Nawakwi said the Opposition UPND is not interested in developing the province but uses it to get votes.

She has since called on the people to say no to divisions and tribalism brought by the UPND to the province.
“No one owns Southern Province and Hakainde Hichilema should be taught a lesson for saying ‘ Ichi Chesu’ and not delivering development to the area,” she said.
“The people of Southern Province should say no to tribalism and divisions brought by UPND.”

Mrs Nawakwi said the people of Southern Province are just used by the UPND to get into parliament but are left behind in development.

She has called on them to teach the opposition a lesson by voting for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is committed to bringing development to all parts of the country.

Mrs Nawakwi said that only President Lungu can bring development to the province and should therefore be voted back into office for continued development.

She stated that President Lungu is rebuilding the nation and leaving no one behind therefore the province should rally behind him.

