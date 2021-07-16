Scottish champions Rangers FC have finally unveiled Zambian striker Fashion Sakala after completing his switch from Belgian Jupiler Pro League outfit, KV Oostende.

Sakala signed a pre-contract agreement with the Glasgow-based club in May and has now put pen-to-paper to finalize his four-year deal.

Steven Gerrard’s men are currently doing their preseason training and will welcome Arsenal on Saturday in a friendly match at Ibrox.

The Light Blues will also welcome 2000 fans through the turnstiles this weekend.

They will then face Blackpool, Brighton, and Hove Albion before completing their friendly matches with a clash against Real Madrid.

They will start their Scottish Premiership title defense on 31st July at home against Livingston FC.

And Sakala has been blown away by a visit to the club’s famous trophy room.

The 24-year-old has been looking around Ibrox and paid a visit to the club’s famous trophy room, packed with silverware that prolific winners Rangers have collected since they were formed.

Rangers posted a short video on social media of Sakala entering the trophy room and the forward was heard saying “wow”.

The Chipolopolo Boys striker scored 24 goals in 80 appearances during his time with Oostende.

Sakala started his career in Chipata before making a switch to Nchanga Rangers and later Sensational Zanaco.

He then moved to Russia in 2017 to play for Spartak Moscow where he mostly featured for their junior side, Spartak Moscow II before making a switch to KV Oostende in 2018.