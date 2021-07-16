The multi-speaker event on the link below took place on 15 July 2021. It brought together some of Zambia’s finest thinkers, artists, legal minds, politicians, sports legends, spiritual leaders and his much loved family to celebrate the life of Dr Kenneth Kaunda and his towering influence on the Zambia we know and love. Among the speakers included Kalusha Bwalya, Musa Mwenye, Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika, Chilufya Kapwepwe, Trevor Mwamba, Grieve Chelwa, Maureen Lilanda, Mundaula Kaunda and Sishuwa Sishuwa.