9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 16, 2021
type here...
Videos and AudiosKenneth Kaunda
Updated:

Kenneth Kaunda – Lessons for our time and the future

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Videos and Audios Kenneth Kaunda - Lessons for our time and the future
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The multi-speaker event on the link below took place on 15 July 2021. It brought together some of Zambia’s finest thinkers, artists, legal minds, politicians, sports legends, spiritual leaders and his much loved family to celebrate the life of Dr Kenneth Kaunda and his towering influence on the Zambia we know and love. Among the speakers included Kalusha Bwalya, Musa Mwenye, Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika, Chilufya Kapwepwe, Trevor Mwamba, Grieve Chelwa, Maureen Lilanda, Mundaula Kaunda and Sishuwa Sishuwa.

 

Previous articleCSOs raise concerns over the new standard operating procedures for Monitoring the August 12 Elections

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Videos and AudiosChief Editor - 0

Kenneth Kaunda – Lessons for our time and the future

The multi-speaker event on the link below took place on 15 July 2021. It brought together some of Zambia’s...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UN, US, Russia, many other presidents, leaders mourn KK

General News Chief Editor - 1
World leaders have continued to express their sympathies to Zambia following the death of first president Kenneth Kaunda, who passed away on June 17...
Read more

Dr Kaunda’s Funeral Service and Burial in Pictures

Kenneth Kaunda Chief Editor - 18
Read more

KK’s family grateful for the country’s support during the mourning period

General News Chief Editor - 4
Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda has been put to rest in Lusaka at embassy Park, after 21 days of national mourning. Speaking at...
Read more

Bring Mama BETTY KAUNDA to Embassy Park– KK Won’t Rest in Loneliness!

Columns Chief Editor - 47
By Kapya Kaoma. After 21 days of mourning, KK finally took his rest alone at Embassy Park. Whereas the government's will prevailed, the solemn ceremony...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.