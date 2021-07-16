Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama says Levy Mwanawasa Medical University(LMMU) should be a center of excellence in health care delivery, training and research following the launch of its five-year strategic plan.

Dr. Malama said the strategic plan is an important document which determines where the institution will be in the next five years as it is a means of attaining milestones.

Dr. Malama was speaking during the launch of a five year strategic plan for Levy Mwanawasa Medical University (LMMU) in Lusaka today.

He stated that the strategic plan can only be meaningful if management consistently monitors and evaluates performances and deals with components that are not leading to satisfactory results.

Dr. Malama noted that the university is expected to be different from other universities based on the principles on which it was founded.

“The university council and management should therefore be accountable to government, students, sponsors and citizens to ensure a robust adherence to the monitoring and evaluation framework, which this document has articulated,” he said.

Dr Malama said the ministry will continue to support the university as government is committed to sustain the gains made in the past few years through expanding coverage and improving the quality of health care services by building a robust and resilient health system.

“The health system can be fully achieved with availability of skilled professionals who are appropriately distributed country wide,” he added.

Meanwhile, Levy Mwanawasa Medical University Council Chairperson, Alwyn Mwinga expressed confidence that the new strategic thinking and direction the university has taken, will deliver government’s vision of having sufficient numbers of highly trained and skilled workforce in the health sector.

Dr. Mwinga assured government that the council is competent to ensure close alignment of the strategic plan with the Seventh National Development plan’s focus of leaving no one behind.

She added that the strategic plan was designed with the aim of training highly skilled health professionals through the delivery of purpose, hands-on and competence based training.

“The theme of the strategic plan is driving excellence in health care education, service provision and research. This theme shows the vision of the University of being a globally recognized center of excellence, research and high education training for health professionals and delivery of health care services,” she said.

Dr. Mwinga also stated that the strategic plan also seeks to position the university as a world class player in the field of health training within the next five years.