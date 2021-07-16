9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 16, 2021
Sports
Linos Makwaza Reflects on Jumulo’s FAZ Division 1 Promotion

Linos Makwaza is glowing with pride after guiding Jumulo FC to their debut FAZ National First Division promotion.

Jumulo successfully secured their Division One promotion berth after winning Group A with three wins and a draw scoring nine goals and conceding just two goals this week at the FAZ Provisional Play-off Promotion Tournament in Lusaka.

It is the first time the ex-Zamtel, Konkola Mine Police, Nkana and Napsa Stars coach has steered a team to promotion following his appointment at the Kitwe club at the halfway point in January when he replaced Ernest Kofi.

“The boys deserve this reward, they have worked so hard and we just have to maintain this team but reinforce in a few departments,” Makwaza said.

Makwaza added that it was an honour to collect his first league title win after lifting the Copperbelt League crown and subsequently securing Division 1 promotion as a coach after winning four league titles as a player at Power Dynamos.

“It feels good, especially being a coach. It is different from winning it as a player,” Makwaza said.

“It is a wonderful feeling.”

Makwaza said he is looking forward to the challenge of fighting for FAZ Super League promotion in the 2021/2022 season in the National First Division with teams like City of Lusaka, Mighty Mufulira Wanderers and Nchanga Rangers.

“It won’t be easy but the boys have shown character in this provincial league and going into the National League we will face tough opposition from teams like Mufulira Wanderers, City of Lusaka, Napsa Stars and Lumwama Radiants,” Makwaza said.

“So I think the boys deserve going into the National League.”  

