Friday, July 16, 2021
President Lungu calls for equity in the mining sector

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has said that he wants equity in the manner Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Mopani workers are paid their dues.

And President Edgar Lungu says he is going to engage Mineworkers Unions and the Mopani mine management to quicken the process of ensuring all Mopani workers’ entitlements and dues are paid.

President Lungu was speaking in Kitwe when he addressed Mopani Mineworkers and MUZ members at Mopani mine today. He said following the government acquisition of shares in KCM, workers should be given all their dues so they can start afresh.

“I am therefore directing the local authorities, mine unions, and Mopani management to implement the decision to ensure all workers are given the reserved mine land where they should build their own residential houses,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Lungu said the government also wants intervention in the issue of contracts in the mining sector so that no crooked contractors are entertained.

“Some contractors have a tendency of not paying their workers their salaries even when the government has already paid them, hence tarnishing the name of those in authority.

And Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) president, Joseph Chewe has commended President Lungu for giving back the ownership and management of Mopani mine to the Zambians. Mr. Chewe further said workers will also be very happy to see the issues of contracts coming to an end as they want every mine worker to be on a permanent basis.

President Lungu was received to a thunderous welcome by mine union workers and management at the Mopani copper mine.

