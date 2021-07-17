Nkana Football Club President Joseph Silwamba has bounced back into the newly constituted executive committee announced by principal sponsors Mopani Copper Mines on Friday.

Silwamba rose to the position of club president one year ago after the departure of Evaristo Kabila.

Silwamba presided over a turbulent 2020/21 season that saw Nkana survive relegation on the final day of the campaign.

Mopani has announced that in the new Nkana Executive Committee, Silwamba will be deputized by newly appointed club Vice President Christopher Nyungila, who is also Kitwe District Education Board Secretary (DEBS).

Nyungile replaces Charles Chikwelete – a long serving executive committee member.

Mopani Corporate Affairs Manager, Lorraine Tembo further announced that the mine has appointed its Tax Manager, Chikusi Banda, as the new Club Treasurer, taking over from Kunda Bowa.

Mopani has also appointed three new committee members: Mopani Security Operations Superintendent, Tilimboyi Singani, Mopani Senior Internal Auditor, Bwalya Peters, and Mopani Senior Legal Officer, Luyando Chuula.

Singani, Peters and Chuula have replaced Bupe Lubindo, Ticklay Mukosiku and long serving technical committee Chairman Davies Mwaba.

Mopani has since tasked the new executive committee to help Kalampa win the FAZ Super Division title.

“Mopani will do its part as the main sponsor and it’s incumbent upon all stakeholders to do their part and ensure that you win the league and other silverware,” Tembo said.

“This message also goes to the technical bench, players, secretariat and supporters as every stakeholder should do their part,” she said.