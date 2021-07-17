Lusangazi Patriotic Front aspiring candidate for council chairperson, William Banda has died

Mr Banda, aged 53, died this morning at Kalindawalo General Hospital in Petauke, where he was being treated for diabetes.

Mr Banda’s son, Emmanuel Banda confirmed the death of his father who died at 06:00 hours today.

“Yes, I can confirm that my father died aged 53, died from Kalindawalo General Hospital in Petauke and was suffering from diabetes,” he said.

The late Mr Banda senior was also the former council chairman for Lusangazi Town Council.

And Lusangazi District Electoral Officer Justin Mbashila said his office will inform the Electoral Commission of Zambia and wait for procedure regarding the nominations.

“For my office, there are some internal procedures that are supposed to be done by the Electoral Commission of Zambia after the death of the aspiring candidate but for now my office will have to write to ECZ to inform them about the death and we wait for the commission’s response,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lusangazi District PF Chairperson Zandonda Daka said the party is saddened with the death of Mr Banda.

Mr Daka described the late Mr Banda as a hardworking and peaceful man, who will be difficult to replace because he had passion for Lusangazi.

“We as the PF party in Lusangazi are saddened with the death of Mr Banda and his death is a big blow to the party because he was a peaceful man who worked hard for the party and to develop Lusangazi so he will be difficult to replace,” Mr Daka said.