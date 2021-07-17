9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 17, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Schools to remain closed till August 16th-Information PS

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
General News Schools to remain closed till August 16th-Information PS
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has announced that Pre, Primary and Secondary schools will remain closed until August 16, 2021.

Mr. Malupenga said despite the progress made from the time the measures were initially announced, the country still finds itself in a situation where it needs to continue with heightened interventions to prevent and mitigate further spread of the disease.

He said measures are not meant to punish anyone but protect the lives of Zambians amidst the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic country.

“Government is cognisant of the fact that the interventions we have put in place to fight COVID-19 have negatively affected our people at various levels. Government in its decision making has had to delicately balance saving lives and allowing the wheels of our economy to continue to run.” he said.

He added that the COVID-19 response has been premised on curtailing the further spread of COVID-19 infection in the shortest possible time and steer the country to normalcy.

“Government does sympathize with our people who have been negatively affected by all these well-intended measures and it is our conviction that these measures have saved many lives.” He said.

And Mr Malupenga has also announced that only General Certificate of Education (GCE) and grade 9 external examinations would proceed as scheduled on Monday 19th July 2021.

He said the examinations have been allowed after a thorough consideration of taking into account that the numbers are not many and it is easier to apply the stipulated COVID-19 prevention measures as they are conducted.

Announcing the results of the detailed assessment concerning the measures announced last month on behalf of the President through the Secretary to Cabinet, Mr. Malupenga also said bars and restaurants will continue operating on a takeaway basis while nightclubs and casinos would remain closed.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama appealed to all Zambians to support the established measures saying this would help the country reduce the positivity rate to below five percent.

“If we did things well, in the coming weeks I can assure you, we will be moving towards bringing COVID-19 under control and science doesn’t hide, if your positivity is 20 percent, you cannot say you’ve won, we are targeting to reduce it to five percent.” He said.

Previous articleDevelopment in North-Western Province
Next articleGovernment commences Debt Swap for all CIVIL Servants, No deduction to be made in next three Months

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

It’s not strange to find professional economic bodies like the EAZ in the midst politics-Lubinda Haabazoka

By Lubinda Haabazoka Economics and politics are interconnected. Politics affect economics and economics influences politics. It is therefore...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

COBUSU takes over student umbrella body

General News Chief Editor - 0
Leaders of the Copperbelt University Students Union (COBUSU) have emerged victorious to take over the Zambia National Students’ Union at the close of the...
Read more

Fashion Sakala finally unveiled at Ibrox

General News Chief Editor - 0
Scottish champions Rangers FC have finally unveiled Zambian striker Fashion Sakala after completing his switch from Belgian Jupiler Pro League outfit, KV Oostende. Sakala signed...
Read more

Chella Tukuta slapped with a 2-year jail sentence for defaming former Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya

General News Chief Editor - 29
Controversial Lusaka based photographer Cornelius Mulenga commonly known as Chella Tukuta has been slapped with a 2-year jail sentence for defaming former Chief Government...
Read more

Zambian nationals advised to exercise caution as they visit South Africa in light of the ongoing unrest

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Zambian High Commission in South Africa has advised Zambian nationals to exercise caution as they visit that country in light of the ongoing...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.