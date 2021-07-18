Government has commended multi-sectoral response teams countrywide for their gallantry in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama has applauded the teams, which include health care workers and other frontline personnel for their dedication.

In his statement on the Covid-19 situation in the country today, Dr. Malama attributed the reduction in hospitalizations and deaths to the efforts of the multi-sectoral response teams.

“Thanks to the dedication to duty by our gallant health care workers and other frontline personnel despite the loss of lives, many more lives have been saved,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary has meanwhile assured the country of continuous scaling up of health care provision for patients in critical condition, to ensure their lives are saved.

“The efforts and strides we continue to make are focused on health systems strengthening not only for the Covid-19 pandemic response but for future health emergencies as well,” he assured.

Meanwhile, Dr. Malama has reiterated that laxity to public health and social measures was the main driver to the high Covid-19 cases in the country.

He stated that government will continue enforcing the infection prevention and control measures to stop community infections.

He further said the efforts to strength the country’s health systems were not only for the Covid-19 pandemic response but also for future health emergencies, including a possible fourth wave.

“A fourth wave at the end of the year into early 2022 is a possibility. This is the reason we are prioritizing strengthening our systems across all pillars including vaccination,” Dr. Malama stated.

Meanwhile, Zambia has recorded 977 new Covid-19 confirmed cases out of the 4,960 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

A total of 32 new deaths have been recorded, with 24 of these classified as Covid-19 deaths, and eight as associated deaths.

Currently, there 10,866 active cases of which 591 are on oxygen therapy and 119 are in critical condition.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date now stands at 185,649, with cumulative deaths at 3,084, classified as 2,291 Covid-19 deaths and 793 Covid-19 associated deaths.

The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 since the pandemic broke out in the country in March last year now stands at a cumulative 171,699, representing 92 percent.

Dr. Malama said the cumulative number of people who have taken the first dose of AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccinations in the Covid-19 vaccination programme is 219,467.

Out of this number, 212,568 got AstraZeneca and 6,899 were vaccinated with Sinopharm.

He said of those that have been vaccinated, 64,150 have since received the second dose vaccinations.