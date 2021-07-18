Shepolopolo are settling down in Tokyo after arriving there this week for the delayed Olympic Games.

The Zambian women on Friday held their first training session in Miyagi, Japan with Coach Bruce Mwape leading the squad.

Zambia will face Brazil, Netherlands and China in Group F of the Women Football Competition at the Olympic Games.

Shepolopolo begins the Olympics campaign with a game against the Netherlands on July 21 at Miyagi Stadium.

Zambia will then face China on July 24 before concluding Group F action with an encounter against Brazil three days later.

This is the first time Zambia is participating in the Women Football Competition of the Olympic Games.