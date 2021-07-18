9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Headlines
Zambia Police confiscate 45 guns from 5 chiefdoms in Mwinilunga district

By Chief Editor
Police in Mwinilunga district in Northwestern province have confiscated 45 firearms in Chibwika, Kanong’esha, Kakoma, Kanyama and Sailung’a chiefdoms.

Out of the 45 firearms, 13 are locally made muzzle loaders and were collected from senior chief Sailung’a, who informed the police that he was in possession of the firearms surrendered to him by his subjects.

Northwestern Province Commissioner of Police, Joel Njase has confirmed the development in a statement availed to the media

Mr. Njase explained that police in the area received a phone call from senior chief Sailung’a on July 16, 2021 around 10:00 hours indicating that he was in possession of 13 fire arms surrendered by his subjects.

He said police made a follow up and collected the muzzle loaders which are being kept in the armoury at Mwinilunga police station.

“For this reason, police made a follow up to chief Sailunga’s palace and found 13 muzzle loaders which have since been collected,” he said.

Mr. Njase said in addition to the 13 muzzle loaders collected from Sailung’a chiefdom, 32 more guns were confiscated from Kanong’esha, Kanyama, Kakoma and Chibwika chiefdoms.

He said the move to confiscate the firearms will help in addressing incidents of people shooting each other on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

He said incidents committing suicide by shooting oneself, poaching and other illegal activities would also reduce.

Mr. Njase said the programme to confiscate firearms is expected to continue for some months.

“So far the total number of firearms that have been confiscated is 45 and this will go on in the next months,” Mr. Njase said.

