Bafana Bafana South Africa has caught up with Zambia on the number of COSAFA Cup title victories.

Hosts South Africa lifted the 2021 COSAFA Cup trophy on July 18 when they beat guest side Senegal 5-4 on post-match penalties following a 0-0 draw played at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

South Africa hosted this year’s tournament in Nelson Mandela Bay from July 6-18.

Bafana join Zambia on five COSAFA Cup wins and are now both one title less than record winners Zimbabwe.

Sundays win is South Africa’s first COSAFA Cup victory since taking home the trophy in Windhoek when Namibia hosted the 2016 COSAFA Cup.

Zimbabwe and 2019 champions Zambia both made a poor showing at the 2021 COSAFA Cup where they were both eliminated at the group stage.



2021 COSAFA CUP

08/07/2021

Group A

Zambia 1 (Justin Shonga 29’) Lesotho 2 (Motebang Sera Sera 70’ 88’)

10/07/2021

Eswatini 1 (Sandile Gamedze 53′) Zambia 0

13/07/2021

Zambia 2 (Justin Shonga 21 ‘ 83’) Botswana 1 ( Thatayaone Kgamanyane 62”)



14/07/2021

South Africa 0- Zambia 0

INTERNATIONALS

Seniors

14/07/2021

Collins Sikombe(Napsa Stars):8

Patson Daka (RB Salzburg,Austria):4

Justin Shonga (Cape Town City FC):3

Emmanuel Chabula(Nkwazi):4

Moses Phiri (Zanaco):3

Brian Mwila (Buildcon):2

Tandi Mwape(TP Mazembe DRC):2*

Albert Kangwanda(Zanaco):2

Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco United):2

Amity Shamende(Green Eagles):1

Dominic Chanda(Kabwe Warriors):1

Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City,South Africa):1

Cletus Chama(Simba SC,Tanzania):1

Spencer Sautu(Power Dynamos):1

Paul Katema (Red Arrows):1

Zacharia Chilongoshi(Power Dynamos):1

Clement Mwape (Zesco United):1

Enock Mwepu (RB Salzburg, Austria):1

Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana Radiants):1

*Denotes one own-goal