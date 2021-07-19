Lafarge Zambia Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Khan is set to receive the prestigious Africa’s Most Respected CEO’s Award, to be conferred in Dubai this month.

The awards recognise leadership, innovation and commitment to excellence by CEOs in different business sectors and are organised by The Business Executive Magazine, the leading magazine covering economics, business, finance, investment and socio-economic development in West Africa.

Mr Khan has been recognised for his leadership of Lafarge Zambia, and his contributions to the manufacturing industry in Zambia.

“I am honoured to be an awardee,” said Mr Khan. “I accept the award on behalf of all my Lafarge Zambia colleagues who are so committed to striving for excellence in the construction industry and changing how the world builds; to shape a world that is greener and smarter for all.”

Mr Khan has been instrumental in reviewing the company’s structure and optimising efficiency, launching new products, creating a culture of communication and performance, and re-organising the management system.

Mr Khan has stood at the helm of the company, championing innovation, sustainable growth and development of its people and business since 2019.

An American national, Mr Khan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance/Accounting and Computer Information Systems from Virginia Tech University in the US and was formerly Managing Director of Lafarge Mauritius.

His career with Lafarge spans 18 years and his previous roles within the group have included Country Business Process Manager, Audit Manager and HR Manager Cement. His experience with Lafarge has covered Mauritius, Seychelles, Nigeria, France and North America, and he has also worked in UK, Brazil, China, Greece, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.