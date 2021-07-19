9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 19, 2021
type here...
Feature Lifestyle
Updated:

Lafarge Zambia CEO scoops Africa’s most respected CEO award

By staff
46 views
0
Feature Lifestyle Lafarge Zambia CEO scoops Africa’s most respected CEO award
staff

Lafarge Zambia Chief Executive Officer, Jimmy Khan

Lafarge Zambia Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Khan is set to receive the prestigious Africa’s Most Respected CEO’s Award, to be conferred in Dubai this month.
The awards recognise leadership, innovation and commitment to excellence by CEOs in different business sectors and are organised by The Business Executive Magazine, the leading magazine covering economics, business, finance, investment and socio-economic development in West Africa.

Mr Khan has been recognised for his leadership of Lafarge Zambia, and his contributions to the manufacturing industry in Zambia.
“I am honoured to be an awardee,” said Mr Khan. “I accept the award on behalf of all my Lafarge Zambia colleagues who are so committed to striving for excellence in the construction industry and changing how the world builds; to shape a world that is greener and smarter for all.”

Mr Khan has been instrumental in reviewing the company’s structure and optimising efficiency, launching new products, creating a culture of communication and performance, and re-organising the management system.

Mr Khan has stood at the helm of the company, championing innovation, sustainable growth and development of its people and business since 2019.
An American national, Mr Khan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance/Accounting and Computer Information Systems from Virginia Tech University in the US and was formerly Managing Director of Lafarge Mauritius.

His career with Lafarge spans 18 years and his previous roles within the group have included Country Business Process Manager, Audit Manager and HR Manager Cement. His experience with Lafarge has covered Mauritius, Seychelles, Nigeria, France and North America, and he has also worked in UK, Brazil, China, Greece, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Previous articleIt will be suicidal for Zambians to vote back Mr Edgar Lungu and the PF-Fred M’membe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 0

Lafarge Zambia CEO scoops Africa’s most respected CEO award

Lafarge Zambia Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Khan is set to receive the prestigious Africa’s Most Respected CEO’s Award, to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Remembering Kenneth Kaunda

Feature Lifestyle staff - 9
BY Chanda Mbao when I heard the news about the passing of Kenneth Kaunda, I didn’t want to believe it. While it is true, he lived...
Read more

Siame and Njobvu aim for gold in Tokyo Olympics

Feature Lifestyle staff - 6
With the delayed 2020 Olympic Games now just around the corner, Zambian hopefuls Sydney Siame and Rhoda Njobvu talk up their chances of mining...
Read more

‘I used to hunt wild animals to feed my family’ – Fashion Sakala

Feature Lifestyle staff - 29
Zambian star Fashion Sakala opens up about the fairytale rags-to-riches football journey that has taken him to Scottish champions, Rangers. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7LmvV2y4nI
Read more

Charity Malasha – The fritter girl on the way to greatness

Feature Lifestyle staff - 15
In April 2018 Charity Malasha’s life was trapped in a viscous cycle of poverty. At age 12 she had already dropped out of school,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.