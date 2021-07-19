The printing of August 12, 2021, presidential and general elections ballot papers in Dubai, by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), has entered day 16 with the National Assembly and local government ballot papers now complete.

ECZ Senior Electoral Officer Anna Nkaka giving an update on the ongoing printing process in Dubai today, reported that the completion of the two types of election papers is in addition to the presidential ballot papers that were completed last week on Thursday.

“As of today July 19th 2021, we have reached 100 percent on the printing of national assembly ballot papers as well as those of the mayoral and council chairperson ballot papers,” said Ms Nkaka.

Ms Nkaka said the only remaining ballot papers still being printed are those that fall under the local government category, notably for councilors which are at 79 percent complete.

“As for the local government papers we are now 79 percent printing and the process is still ongoing,” she said.

The briefing which was also attended by stakeholders from security wings, representatives of political parties and civil society organization (CSOs) stated that the overall printing of the four types of election is now standing at 95 percent to completion.

“Overall, the printing of ballot papers of the four types of the election put together stands at 95 percent,” Mrs Nkaka stated.

She further disclosed that the printing of the braille jacket, a template used by the visually impaired was also complete, to be used in the August polls.

The printing of election ballot papers started on July 3rd, 2021 by Al Ghurair Publishing and Printing Company, the Dubai-based firm whose process is expected to be completed by July 31st ,2021 in readiness of the country’s polls slated for August 12th 2021.

And the Electoral Commission of Zambia says council chairpersons’ elections for Lusangazi district in Eastern Province will not take place on August 12th 2021 following the death of Patriotic Front (PF) candidate William Banda who died on July 17,2021.

ECZ commissioner, Ali Simwinga said the elections for that particular seat will not take place as provisions of the law stipulate that fresh nomination can only be held 30 days after the death of a candidate.

“Just as the practice and law demands, elections for the council chairperson seat in Lusangazi district where a PF candidate died will not take place with other elections on August 12th 2021. The law is very clear on such a case, and ballot papers with his details will have to be withdrawn,” the Commissioner indicated.

Ambassador Simwinga however said candidates who successfully filed in for the recently had fresh nominations will be part of next month’s general elections as they were within the time frame as stipulated by law.

The Commissioner has also commended the conduct of the representatives of political parties and other stakeholders in Dubai where the printing process is underway.

Ambassador Simwinga pointed out that the presence of stakeholders adds value to the whole printing process and legitimizes the electoral process.

“’the support from the PF, UPND, police, ACC, DEC and NGOCC in our view as a commission has added value to the integrity, credibility, legitimacy and of course transparency of our electoral process,” said the Commissioner.

He said there is need to ensure that Zambians are accorded a process in which they can vote for candidates and leaders of their choice.

Ambassador Simwinga added that the stakeholders’ support to the commission underscores their patriotism and commitment to the entire governance system in the country.

And the Commissioner who commended the Al Ghurair for its exceptional performance as a service provider, wished management and its workers at the company a happy Eid Mubarak which commenced today, an Islamic festival held to break the month of Ramadan.