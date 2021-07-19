9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 19, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

There is a lot of deception by some politicians, the Church needs to help-President Lungu

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
General News There is a lot of deception by some politicians, the Church needs...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has advised the church to minister to politicians so as to allow Christianity to be part of the political landscape of the country.

President Lungu said there is a lot of deception by some politicians and the church must continue to pray against it as this has the potential to divide the nation.

He said the church should use its calling to evangelize Christ to everyone including politicians who want to scout for votes by going to churches during campaign time.

“Welcome all but use the word of God to interrogate them. Know their position on important national issues including violence and tribalism. Convert them so that you Christianise the political landscapes,” the Head of State said.

President Lungu also urged the clergy to ensure the two commandments that Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda championed of love your neighbour as yourself should be upheld as it a part of his legacy for generations to come.

“When President Chiluba declared Zambia as a Christian Nation a lot of things were said, when I declared a national day of prayer, they talked, but the legacy is not for one man as it is sustained by God’s Grace,” president Lungu echoed

And PF party national Chairperson Samuel Mukupa said the development under the PF government is unprecedented and described President Lungu a miracle that God sent. Representing the clergy, pastor Andrew Siame said the church is gratified with President Lungu’s decision to be part of the body of Christ.

Pastor Siame said despite many challenges that the Presidency of President Lungu has gone through, the Head of State has remained strong in Christ. He pointed out that the church has responded well to COVID-19 protocols as prescribed by government.

“We pledge to continue praying for peaceful elections and that people should continue to co-exist even during the campaign period.

Previous articleArchbishop Chama urges chiefs tow work with government

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

There is a lot of deception by some politicians, the Church needs to help-President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has advised the church to minister to politicians so as to allow Christianity to be...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Archbishop Chama urges chiefs tow work with government

General News Chief Editor - 0
Archbishop of Kasama Ignatius Chama has urged traditional leaders to work closely with government in order to deliver development in their respective areas. ...
Read more

President Lungu cannot stop carrying out his duties as head of State just because it is the campaign period

General News Chief Editor - 10
Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition DMDC says President Edgar Chagwa Lungu cannot stop carrying out his duties as head of State just because it...
Read more

President Lungu urge traditional leaders to give more land for development

General News Chief Editor - 11
President Edgar Lungu has called on traditional leaders to open up land for the construction of health facilities under the robust construction project of...
Read more

Catholic Bishops call for peace ahead of the general elections

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has appealed to Zambians to uphold peace and unity and the uphold the One Zambia One Nation...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.