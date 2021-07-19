President Edgar Lungu has advised the church to minister to politicians so as to allow Christianity to be part of the political landscape of the country.

President Lungu said there is a lot of deception by some politicians and the church must continue to pray against it as this has the potential to divide the nation.

He said the church should use its calling to evangelize Christ to everyone including politicians who want to scout for votes by going to churches during campaign time.

“Welcome all but use the word of God to interrogate them. Know their position on important national issues including violence and tribalism. Convert them so that you Christianise the political landscapes,” the Head of State said.

President Lungu also urged the clergy to ensure the two commandments that Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda championed of love your neighbour as yourself should be upheld as it a part of his legacy for generations to come.

“When President Chiluba declared Zambia as a Christian Nation a lot of things were said, when I declared a national day of prayer, they talked, but the legacy is not for one man as it is sustained by God’s Grace,” president Lungu echoed

And PF party national Chairperson Samuel Mukupa said the development under the PF government is unprecedented and described President Lungu a miracle that God sent. Representing the clergy, pastor Andrew Siame said the church is gratified with President Lungu’s decision to be part of the body of Christ.

Pastor Siame said despite many challenges that the Presidency of President Lungu has gone through, the Head of State has remained strong in Christ. He pointed out that the church has responded well to COVID-19 protocols as prescribed by government.

“We pledge to continue praying for peaceful elections and that people should continue to co-exist even during the campaign period.