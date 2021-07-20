North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has commended Kabisapi school management in Mushindamo district for putting everything in order for candidates writing grade nine external and grade 12 General Certificate of Education (GCE) examinations.

Mr Mangimela, who conducted an unannounced tour of the school today, expressed satisfaction at the Covid-19 compliance measures put in place by management.

He encouraged the learners to continue adhering to all the Covid-19 golden rules, saying it is for their good.

Mr Mangimela also advised the learners against malpractices during the examinations but strive for credible and quality results of international standards.

“We want you to give us credible and quality results of international standards. We want results without leakages”, Mr Mangimela said.

Meanwhile, school head teacher, Francis Thole said the school management has put everything in place to ensure that the examinations are conducted within the Covid-19 health guidelines.

Mr Thole said there are 101 candidates for grade nine external examinations and 151 candidates sitting for grade 12 general certificate of education examinations at the school.

Schools country wide have today commenced writing grade nine external and grade 12 GCE examinations.