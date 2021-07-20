9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Mangimela happy with exam preparations

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines Mangimela happy with exam preparations
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has commended Kabisapi school management in Mushindamo district for putting everything in order for candidates writing grade nine external and grade 12 General Certificate of Education (GCE) examinations.

Mr Mangimela, who conducted an unannounced tour of the school today, expressed satisfaction at the Covid-19 compliance measures put in place by management.

He encouraged the learners to continue adhering to all the Covid-19 golden rules, saying it is for their good.

Mr Mangimela also advised the learners against malpractices during the examinations but strive for credible and quality results of international standards.

“We want you to give us credible and quality results of international standards. We want results without leakages”, Mr Mangimela said.

Meanwhile, school head teacher, Francis Thole said the school management has put everything in place to ensure that the examinations are conducted within the Covid-19 health guidelines.

Mr Thole said there are 101 candidates for grade nine external examinations and 151 candidates sitting for grade 12 general certificate of education examinations at the school.

Schools country wide have today commenced writing grade nine external and grade 12 GCE examinations.

Previous articleKapiri Mposhi Town Council workers panic after finding white chicken burried at their office

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Mangimela happy with exam preparations

North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has commended Kabisapi school management in Mushindamo district for putting everything in order...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kapiri Mposhi Town Council workers panic after finding white chicken burried at their office

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Kapiri Mposhi Town Council workers yesterday morning woke-up to a rude shock after discovering a chicken carcass buried at the civic centre premises...
Read more

Church building collapse leaves 19 people injured

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
A 10-month-old infant has survived a mishap after a roof of a church building collapsed inwards due to a strong whirlwind in Kalumbila...
Read more

Fire Brigade stop suicide attempt in Mpika

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
A quick response from the Fire Brigade team of Mpika district, Muchinga Province, yesterday save a 35-year-old mentally challenged man of Lavushimanda district...
Read more

Zambia Police confiscate 45 guns from 5 chiefdoms in Mwinilunga district

Rural News Chief Editor - 9
Police in Mwinilunga district in Northwestern province have confiscated 45 firearms in Chibwika, Kanong'esha, Kakoma, Kanyama and Sailung'a chiefdoms. Out of the 45 firearms, 13...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.