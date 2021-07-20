By W. E. Kamirichiki, PhD

Our out-going leader. His PF party used borrowed money to buy 42 Fire trucks for millions of dollars. One of the biggest corruption scandals of his presidency. Our life savings, dwellings, businesses, and markets go up in flames and become ashes. Even the Fire trucks sometimes lack water. Thank you, PF. On August 12, 2021, who would not vote out such a president ?

Our out-going leader. His PF party presided over bribe-takers and bribe givers in road infrastructure. Though roads seem nice and long, there was stinking corruption. Most Zambians understand less about these recklessly massive contracted foreign debts. Our children and grandchildren will bear the heavy burden of debt, and our sovereignty is now lost. Thank you, PF. On August 12, 2021, who would not vote out such a president but a foolish Zambian?

Our out-going leader. His PF party made us struggle to get tuition fees in his hard economy. We wanted our children to walk into the future we may not walk into. But teachers lack resources, and our children are in mostly knowledge-free schools. They struggle to get to, and through, the University and do any course to pass-by. Some drop out or are sub-standard professionals in their chosen sector. Zambia loses out. Thank you, PF. On August 12, 2021, who would not vote out such a president but a foolish Zambian?

Our out-going leader. His PF party let some foreign investors outcompete our traditional poultry famers . Now, we eat broilers that mature in 2 weeks, injected with enhancement drugs. Along with our children, we are consuming these chicken and chips. And our hospitals are broken. On August 12, 2021, Who would not vote out such a president but a foolish Zambian?

Our out-going leader. His PF party stuffed know-little or nothing senior public officials to ruin our country. They got borrowed funds to build economic and social infrastructure. They looted the balance of the funds. Our children suffered. A few became armed thugs. A few prostitutes. A few became heroes and heroines to survive. The PF hijacked our future, made most of us paupers, stole from our future, and raped our country. On August 12, 2021, who would not vote out such a president but a foolish Zambian?

Our out-going leader. Oh, then Covid-19 came, merciless and found the country unprepared. The PF were in charge of hospitals, but they stocked hospitals with nothing but expired drugs. The Doctors, hands empty, became helpless. Covid began its deadly work. Many of us got sick. Most died because hospitals had no oxygen. Now, the survivors, especially the children are helpless orphans. What a country! On August 12, 2021, who would not vote out such a president but a foolish Zambian?

Our out-going leader. He politicized the police. They lost professionalism. They looked to the faulty individual rather than to the concrete republican constitution. These uniformed Zambians began killing, wrongly imprisoning, and harassing civilian Zambians. The citizen lost trust in law enforcement. The PF destroyed the foundation of law and order. On August 12, 2021, who would not vote out such a president but a foolish Zambian?

Our out-going leader. He corruptly enriched his friends. Look at how many became poor in his period. Look at how many become thieves. See how many houses they broke into, how many poor they robbed, and killed. The PF multiplied thugs in our country. On August 12, 2021, who would not vote out such a president but a foolish Zambian?

Our out-going leader. He prepared a huge pot of sizzling tribalism. He hired two ugly Hippos to promote it against Tongas and his opponents. Thank you, Kambwili, and GBM. And vultures Mwanza, Phiri, and the morally rotten Senior PF Cadres. What happened to One Nation, One Zambia? Father of the Nation is already turning in his grave. On August 12, 2021, who would not vote out such a president but a foolish Zambian?

Our out-going leader. Some foreigners have bribed him. And now PF has bribed your cheap Chitenges, a wad of Kwacha notes, and few bags of mealie mealie. You return thugs and corrupt people back to power, and there is no change in services. You weep and complain till the next round of bribery and election. On August 12, 2021, who would not vote out such a president but a foolish Zambian?

Our out-going leader. He rapes the environment by raping our at least half a century-old mukula trees. He enriches himself and his cronies. Mother nature will bite us. Who ever abuses his mother? On August 12, 2021, who would not vote out such a president but a foolish Zambian?

Our out-going leader. He ignores our brethren who were gassed. They die in vain. The country lived in terror of fear of gas. No inquiry as to who gassed them. Now his PF returns to solicit votes to return PF into the rule of ruin, death, and misery. On August 12, 2021, who would not vote out such a president but a foolish Zambian?

We are not foolish Zambians. On August 12, 2021, we will not be foolish Zambians. The worst individual to have crooked himself to the presidency will be an outgoing misleader.