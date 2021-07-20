President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Kapiri Mposhi district for a one day working visit.

Central Province Permanent Secretary, Bernard Chomba has confirmed this to ZANIS in Kapiri Mposhi saying the President is expected to land at Kapiri Mposhi Basic School grounds at 08:45 hours.

Mr Chomba said President Lungu is expected to tour Tambalale market and the newly constructed Kapiri Mposhi Bus Terminus and later on pay a visit to Matiliyo Clinic.

President Lungu is also on expected to meet Chief Nkole of the Swaka speaking people and the clergy before addressing Patriotic Front (PF) party officials at Kapiri Mposhi Day Secondary School.

The President will later in the day depart for Lusaka.