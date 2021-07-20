Scores of Tanzanian motorists are crossing into Zambia daily to buy fuel because the commodity is cheap in Zambia than in that country. The demand for fuel at Nakonde by Tanzanian motorists is putting pressure on the three available filling stations in the border town.

The latest fuel adjustments in Tanzania effected on July 1, 2021 have further left Tanzanian motorists with no option but to seek for cheaper fuel in Zambia.

Speaking to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS ) in Nakonde today, Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary, Davison Mulenga said the continued demand for fuel by motorists from the neighboring Tanzania is putting more pressure on the local dealers of fuel.

Captain Mulenga says Zambia has the cheapest fuel in the region and this why motorists from the neighboring countries are now flocking in to buy the commodity.

He says that people from Tanzania are the ones flooding filling stations to buy fuel saying the scenario is the same in Isoka and Chinsali.

“Fuel here in Zambia is now cheap and because of this, we have recorded increase in demand for the commodity from people coming from across the border in Tanzania.

And Nakonde District Commissioner, Field Simwinga says it is for the first time in over 10 years that Tanzanian motorists are crossing into Zambia to buy fuel.

Mr Simwinga says the demand for fuel is very high at Nakonde because of the huge demand from the neighboring countries where fuel is now expensive.

And Provincial Coordinator for Zambia Micro and Small Graders Foundation Cooperative, Josephat Chitimbwa, says the demand for fuel from motorists from Tanzania is good for the people of Zambia especially those at Nakonde.

Mr Chitimbwa told ZANIS in an interview that the change in the scenario where Tanzanian motorists are flocking into Zambia to buy fuel using the Zambian Kwacha means more money in circulation.

Mr Chitimbwa says even Malawian nationals are flocking into Zambia to buy cheap fuel.

One of the Tanzanian mini bus driver, Masud Shupa found buying at a local filling station in Nakonde said they are crossing into Zambia daily to buy fuel because the commodity is cheap in Zambia than in their country.

Shupa said as people in business, they are not making profit if they buy fuel in their country, Tanzania.

“We are crossing into Zambia daily to buy fuel because the commodity is cheap here. We are in business and for us to make a profit, we need to buy cheap fuel and we can only access cheap fuel here in Zambia, ” said Shupa.

Tanzania has seen an increase in fuel costs in the past 12 months due to a rise in global demand and increasing local taxes and levies.

Dar es Salaam motorists are currently paying Sh 2,405 per litre of petrol, equivalent to K 25.25 Zambian Kwacha.

The latest adjustments in fuel in Tanzania were effected on July 1, 2021 as the government seeks to collect Sh100 as fuel levy in line with the Sh36.68 trillion-budget for the financial year 2021/22.