The Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has expressed concern over the continued closure of early childhood learning, Primary and Secondary schools until August 16, due to the fact that no guidance was given on what would be the way forward for these schools before the August 16, 2021.

ZANEC Board Chairperson Henry Kabwe said that the closure of schools should have been accompanied by airing of radio educational programs as a short term measure dedicated to coverage of lessons of all grades to be given to the pupils while the schools are closed.

Mr. Kabwe said that research shows that pupils whose learning has been negatively impacted by the closure of schools is quite high hence the need to find other means to address the challenge.

The continued closure of schools will therefore increase the levels of illiteracy in the country than the deaths from the COVID -19 pandemic, he said.

“The closure of the schools would have been followed by robust remote learning modes using digital platforms to ensure learning is not disturbed amidst the pandemic,” said Kabwe.

Mr Kabwe has since urged the Ministry of General Education to put in measures to ensure that learning is not disrupted due to unforeseen circumstances as the COVID-19 would not go away soon.

“Keep schools that are in low risk localities stay open while those in high risk localities such as Lusaka and the Copperbelt stay closed going forward to ensure learning progresses well,” said Kabwe.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.