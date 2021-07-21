United Party for National Development(UPND) Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has urged the electorates in Lundazi of Eastern Province not to allow the Patriotic Front to steal their votes, adding that failure to protect their votes is another five years of economic misery.

“With only a few days remaining to polls day, on 12 th August 2021 dont fear anyone especially the PF and the police we have not committed any crime but funny enough according to them it is a crime when we are campaigning to redeem ourselves and helping them also to appreciate the leadership of HH a man with love for humanity,” he said.

Wake up early in the morning to vote for HH and l repeat protect your votes until he is announced winner”.

The UPND National Youth Chairman corrected what he called a falsehood by the Patriotic Front that UPND once in government will scrap off Social Cash Transfer, saying that it is in the manifesto that UPND shall depoliticise the social cash transfer scheme and increase budget allocation.

“HH is on record admonishing PF of stealing social cash transfer meant for the older people, persons living with disabilities, and other vulnerable groupings.

UPND is going to increase money for social cash transfer” Mr. Liswaniso assured.

In another development, UPND National Youth Coordinator Sandra Malumbe Mofu said time is here for change of life for all Zambians with Hakainde Hichilema sworn in as 7 th Republican President.

“When we talk about protect your votes which is a chorus song it means redeeming yourselves, quality education for our children, rebuilding and reuniting Zambia,” Ms said.

And UPND National Youth Deputy Secretary Lungowe Lubaba encouraged the youths to remain strong as election victory is certain with UPND for all.

“Remain strong, check on each other every day, and ensure voter’s card and NRC kept well, they are your democratic weapons and victory for 12th August 2021” she encouraged.