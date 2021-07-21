Zambian referee Audrick Nkole is targeting the FIFA World Cup after handling the 2021 COSAFA Cup final in South Africa.

Nkole was the centre referee last Sunday when hosts South Africa edged guests Senegal on post-match penalties to win the COSAFA Cup.

Nkole and Diana Chikotesha were the only Zambian referees at the regional championship in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The FIFA accredited referee described his outing at the COSAFA Cup as good.

“It was a good experience. It was a great experience handling the final ,” Nkole said.

He is hoping to officiate at the World Cup in the near future.

“I will work hard to at least reach the World Cup. The COSAFA Cup is a stepping stone,” he said.

Nkole has in the past handled CAF Champions League and Unde-23 Africa Cup games.

He is the son of retired veteran Chingola referee Aaron Nkole.

“Dad has been there for me from day one up to now. He is the one who inspired me,” he said.

“I looked up to him. He has really played a key role in my career. I would call him when I have a tough match,” Nkole said.