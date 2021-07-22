9.5 C
Antonio Mwanza rubbishes the latest Financial Intelligence report indicating that K 2.2 billion has been stolen

Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Antonio Mwanza has rubbished the latest Financial Intelligence report indicating that K 2.2 billion has been stolen as reported by the Financial Intelligence Centre.

Speaking when he featured on a paid-for radio program on Radio Phoenix last evening, Mr. Mwanza said that the 2.2 billion being reported by the FIC to have been lost is simply money suspected to have been stolen and there’s no evidence to that effect.

Mr. Mwanza further explained that it is not the mandate of the Financial Intelligence Centre to give unverified Intelligence information to the media adding that it is for this reason that only two cases have been prosecuted in the courts out of the numerous cases they have given to the media.

“What the Intelligence Centre is doing releasing unverified, unreliable intelligence Information is Professional indiscipline,” Mr. Mwanza charged.

Mr. Mwanza has reiterated that President Lungu and the PF government remains committed to the fight against corruption and that it is for this reason that the PF government has strengthened and invested heavily in institutions that fight corruption such as improving the worker’s condition of service among others.

Mr. Mwanza further disclosed that immediately after President Lungu is sworn in after the August polls, the PF government will introduce integrity committees in every Ministry to help identify areas which people have been using as rupe holes to steal money from the government as well as identifying individuals involved in corruption.

The PF Media Director further stressed that President Lungu has demonstrated leadership in the fight against corruption by not shielding any of his cabinet ministers who were alleged to have been involved in corruption and allowed the due process of the law to take its course.

