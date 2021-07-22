9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 22, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

COVID-19 has put pressure on health care system-Ministry of Health PS

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Health COVID-19 has put pressure on health care system-Ministry of Health PS
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama says the third wave of the COVID-19 has stretched the health care system in the country to the limit. Dr Malama was gratified to note the reduction of hospitalization and discharges which he stated has eased the pressure on the health care system.

Dr Malama has called on members of the public not to drop the guard but heighten compliance to public health and social measures in addition to getting vaccinated. “However, as long as community transmission continues as evidenced by the high positivity rate, it implies that COVID-19 is not yet controlled in our country. Our target positivity rate is less than 5% and today we report 17% positivity rate which is way higher than our target”, he said.

Dr. Malama said the country recorded 971 new confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 5,682 tests bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 188,573.

“The distribution of the new cases and within province positivity are as follows: Central 128 (24%), Copperbelt 132 (23%), Eastern 115 (28%), Luapula 90 (19%); Lusaka 138 (8%), Muchinga 81 (24%), Northern 133 (22%), North-western 6 (18%), Southern 106 (16%) and Western 42 (19%)”, he added.

He explained that 24 new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, 19 of which have been classified as COVID-19 deaths and 5 as COVID-19 associated deaths.

“The breakdown of the new deaths by province is as follows: Copperbelt 6; Lusaka 5; Northern 3; North-western 3; Central 2; Luapula 2; Southern 2; and Western 1”, he said.

He said the cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded to date now stands at 3,162 classified as 2,355 COVID-19 deaths and 807 COVID-19 associated deaths.

The PS also noted that a total of 701 patients were discharged, 111 from the isolation facilities and 590 from home management bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 175,429

Dr. Malama said there are currently 9,982 active cases, with 9,247 under community management and 735 admitted to the COVID-19 isolation facilities.

“We had 107 new admissions in the last 24hours compared to 119 the previous day. Among those currently admitted, 536 are on Oxygen therapy and 131 are in critical condition.

He also stated that in the last 24 hours, the country recorded 7,665 dose 1 and 3,614 dose 2 AstraZeneca vaccinations bringing the cumulative number of vaccinations to date at 240,028 dose 1 vaccinations.

Previous articleCouncil of Churches in Zambia Condemns the special treatment being accorded to politicians attend church gatherings

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

COVID-19 has put pressure on health care system-Ministry of Health PS

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama says the third wave of the COVID-19 has stretched...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Health PS lauds Covid-19 frontline workers for dedication

Health Chief Editor - 3
Government has commended multi-sectoral response teams countrywide for their gallantry in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services,...
Read more

Ministry of Health says it is determined to flatten the COVID-19 curve

Health Chief Editor - 2
Ministry of Health says it is determined to maintain the recent downward trend and flatten the third wave curve after it recently...
Read more

Zambia Receives the 228,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX Facility donated by the French government

Health Chief Editor - 5
The Ministry of Health has begun winding down on the administration of dose one of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine starting with Lusaka, in order...
Read more

Levy Mwanawasa University launches a five year strategic plan

Health Chief Editor - 2
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama says Levy Mwanawasa Medical University(LMMU) should be a center of excellence in health care...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.