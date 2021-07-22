The Anti-Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) Executive Director Richwell Mulwani has commended the United Party for National Development (UPND) and the Patriotic Front (PF) for signing the peace agreement document that will ensure peace is maintained before and after the August 12 general elections.

Mr Mulwani said the signing of the peace agreement between the two political parties gives confidence to the people who will endavour to maintain peace during and after the elections.

Mr Mulwani told ZANIS that the peace accord will go down in the history of the country’s political achievement as a pledged to maintain peace

“This is in line with what political parties affirmed and pledged to maintain and promote peace during and after the August 12, general elections at Mulungushi International conference Centre in Lusaka,” he noted.

He noted that the two political parties have demonstrated their capacity and their ability to negotiate and then dialogue to come up with strategies that can promote peace in the country.

“We want to see at provincial level all the provincial campaign managers also sign the peace accord including the district level, constituency level and at ward level, to ensure young people do not engage in acts of violence,” he noted .

He suggested the peace agreement should be signed even at ward level so as to instill confidence in the electorate.

Mr Mulwani also appealed to traditional leaders not to take sides with any political party as such will incite violence.

And Democracy and Motherland Defender Coalition (DMDC) Andrew Ntewewe said the coalition has welcomed the peace.

Mr Ntewewe hoped that the agreement will end the political violence that exist between the PF and UPND.

Mr Ntewewe who is also Young African leaders initiatives (YALI ) President said the peace agreement is a noble intervention to ensure that Zambia continues and remains a peaceful country.

“We want to be very clear that Zambia is a beacon of hope on the African Continent and it is also a peaceful nation and has been since 1964,” he noted.

Mr Ntewewe further hoped that political parties will commit themselves to the peace accord and ensure that it is fully implemented.