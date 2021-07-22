9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Sports
Mwape Stays Positive Despite Shepolopolo's Olympic Bashing

Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape is positive his team will improve after starting the Tokyo Olympics outing in Japan with a loss to the Netherlands.

The Zambian Women on Wednesday kicked off the Olympic Games campaign with a 10-3 loss to the Netherlands in Tokyo.

In a post-match interview, Mwape said the team did not follow the game plan against the Netherlands.

“We didn’t play well. We didn’t play according to plan. But this is not the end of the World,” Mwape said.

He said Zambia wants to bounce back in their second Group F match against China on Saturday.

“We have the next game against China in which we must make amends for mistakes made in the first game. We should make sure that we play well to motivate ourselves for the last group game against Brazil,” he said.

China lost 5-0 to Brazil in the other Group F match played on Wednesday.

“We should try to finish on a good note or advance to the next round,” Mwape said.

