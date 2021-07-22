9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Over 700 clergy from districts on the copperblt declare their commitment to see President Lungu back in power

Over 700 clergy from districts on the copperblt gathered in Kitwe yesterday and declared their commitment to see President Lungu back in power .

The clergy stated that it is only a God fearing President who would ensure that the nation’s Christian heritage is preserved .

They said President Lungu’s commitment to leading the nation under the lordship of Jesus Christ had earned him their support.

And Speaking at the event , Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee, the Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili expressed gratitude to the clergy for their resolve to Support President Lungu stating that the feeling of love and respect between the church and the President was mutual .

She said the President had always supported the work of the church and would continue to do so .

She urged the clergy to be ambassadors of peace and impress upon their flock the need to remain peaceful as Zambia heads to the polls on August 12.

She said retaining President Lungu after August 13 was securing the nation’s Christian Nation heritage and a continued covenant with God .

Also in attendance at the meeting was the Patriotic Front Provincial Chairperson and the ECL Copperbelt Campaign team .

