Thursday, July 22, 2021
Turn up in large numbers to vote on UPND Alliance presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema-UPND

With barely 20 days before the Thursday 12th August 2021 Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government poll day, United Party for National Development (UPND) Youth Wing is prodding the electorates in Vubwi Constituency to turn up in large numbers and cast a progressive vote on UPND Alliance presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema.

And the residents of Vubwi District lament enduring an excruciating 10-year-rule of the Patriotic Front (PF) administration.

The UPND youths are in Vubwi District to drum up support for the UPND Alliance presidential aspirant Mr. Hichilema and Parliamentary and Local Government candidates.

The UPND Youth Wing has chorused a song of Bally ni Bally ahead of the Thursday 12th August 2021 election, leaving no stone unturned through a series of meetings, urging the electorate in Eastern Province and Zambia as a whole to vote for HH as a politician capable of restoration of national pride.

“Voting for Bally, Hakainde Hichilema is the change we all want, as citizens aspire for free quality education, a good farming environment and fresh breath of air in the local economy,” preached UPND Youth Wing led by National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso.

The UPND National Chairperson Mr. Liswaniso boasted that policies of the UPND are meant to improve livelihoods of the Zambian people well spelt out in the party manifesto.

Liswaniso cited the proposed increment of the social cash transfer contrary to assertion by the Patriotic Front that once in government Hakainde Hichilema’s team is going to scrap off the alluded to vulnerability amelioration package.

And UPND National Youth Committe member Francis Mwamba Kope said voting for the UPND Alliance aspirants will guarantee equal opportunities for all citizens.

Mr. Kope regretted that under the10-year-rule of PF poverty levels are extremely high arguing that Zambians are justfied to seek change through the UPND Alliance.

“The PF has been tried and tested, and as everyone is privy, they lamentably failed in all the sectors of the economy, including failing to lower taxes, create jobs and putting money in people’s pockets,” protested Kope.

And Kope reminded the people of Vubwi to ensure they vote on Hakainde Hichilema and all UPND Alliance candidates on a stretched palm, a forward and sure symbol for UPND toward ease the burden of pain imposed by the Patriotic Front.

By Press Time, the jubilant UPND Alliance Youths warmed up and left for another meeting in the Eastern Province.

