Zambia Police bury coffin left along the road

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Police in Kalumbila district of north western province have buried a coffin after relatives to the deceased abandoned it for fear of being arrested for planning a moving coffin popularly known as ‘chikondo’.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police, Joel Njase confirmed the incident in a statement to ZANIS today.

Mr Njase stated that, Mutanda Police station received a case of a moving coffin locally known as ‘chikondo’ on July 21, 2021 which occurred around 15:30 hours at Katoka area.

“A report was received from the informer that a group of people gathered at a funeral house planning to make ‘chikondo’,” he said.

He explained after a tip off the police visited the funeral procession and upon seeing the police, mourners run leaving the coffin along the road.

Mr Njase further stated that the Police officers got the coffin and buried it at the graveyard with the help of neighbours since the relatives had run away.

He identified the deceased as, 36-year-old male Gladwell Mayankwa, of Kyabankaka Clinic in Kalumbila district.

