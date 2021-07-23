The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has finally completed the printing of all election ballot papers for use in this years’ August 12, 2021 presidential and general elections.

ECZ Senior Electoral Officer Anne Nkaka announced today during a briefing in Dubai, that the status of printing of ballot papers of all the four- election types is now complete.

Ms Nkaka confirmed that all the four election categories namely presidential, mayoral and council chairperson, national assembly and local government that had outstanding ballot paper to be printed are now done and ready to be transported.

And also Speaking during the same briefing, ECZ Commissioner Ali Simwinga stated that the printer had performed the works to the expectation of the commission and is pleased that the printing process phase has finally come to its conclusion.

He said the printer company has since started packing the ballot papers in readiness for transportation with the first consignment expected to be airlifted to Zambia by the end of July 2021.

The commissioner said ECZ had no doubts that the exercise would be accomplished by the service provider and that stakeholders were able to attest to the process.

ZANIS reports that Ambassador Simwinga also announced the arrival of a four member delegation from the Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG), led by Father Emmanuel Chikoya.

Ambassador Simwinga thanked the 10 stakeholders who have joined the team for monitoring the printing process.

He urged all stakeholders and Zambians to support and own the electoral process for the good of the country.

Meanwhile various political party representatives in Dubai have commended the printing process of the ballot papers till the completion.

Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy National Chairperson Davis Chama said the party is happy that the printing company has done its work within the time frame set by ECZ.

Mr Chama, who arrived in Dubai on June 28, 2021 described the process as a marathon and urged respective political players to do their part by campaigning so that Zambians vote in the August 12 general elections.

And UPND party representative Richard Njolomba said whilst the printing process was now complete, the opposition party is looking forward to ensuring that, what is listed by the printer is what will reach polling stations in Zambia.

Mr Njolomboa stated that his party will closely monitor the distribution of election materials so that it is in line with what will be packed from Dubai to Zambia.

The printing of the elections ballot papers commenced on July 3rd 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates by Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company, which was awarded the sum of 3. 6 million United States dollars by the ECZ.

The printing process is expected to come to its conclusion by the end of July next week once the printer packs the ballot papers, and transported to Zambia.