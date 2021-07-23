9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 23, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government aligned CSOs Welcome the debt swap for civil servants

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
General News Government aligned CSOs Welcome the debt swap for civil servants
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A consortium of Political parties and Civil Society organization has commended President Edgar Lungu for the debt swap meant to relief civil servants in debt from various financial institutions.

Zambian DNA Spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa said the debt swap will ease financial pressure of public service workers and ultimately benefit the private sector by increasing the availability of financial resources to Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

He said the debt swap is another measure by the state to cushion the adverse effects of COVID-19 on the public service workers, SMEs and the Zambian Economy.

Mr Mulemwa told ZANIS in an interview that deductions from civil servants have adversely affected their productivity and service delivery.

“Since the breakout of the COVID-19, government has implemented such measures of easing liquidity in the economy, which includes among others, paying off retirees and provision of COVID-19 stimulus packages,” said Mr Mulemwa.

The consortium has also saluted President Lungu for being consistent in implementing pro-poor policies since they took over government in 2011.

“It’s worth noting that the PF Government under the able leadership of President Lungu is the first ever in the Zambian history to have demonstrated a tacit commitment to improve civil servants and the general citizenry’s welfare by introducing the inaugural civil servants debt swap in an effort to rescue civil servants from the shackles of debt-trap that gobbles a large chunk of their income,” he said.

Mr Mulemwa further suggested an extension of the debt swap to be extended to the private sector workers.

Previous articlePF Message: ‘The Lady Doth Protest Too Much, Me Thinks’

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government aligned CSOs Welcome the debt swap for civil servants

A consortium of Political parties and Civil Society organization has commended President Edgar Lungu for the debt swap meant...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

RTSA to intensify patrols till December

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says it will intensify operations until December to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on the...
Read more

Judiciary calls on public to familiarise themselves with the ConCourt Amendment

General News Chief Editor - 13
The Judiciary has announced that the Constitutional Court (Amendment) rules, SI No. 29 of 2021 came into force on 12th April 2021. Among the notable...
Read more

Uphold COVID-19 measures-President Lungu

General News Chief Editor - 13
President Edgar Lungu has urged market managements and associations to start sensitising traders and members of the general public accessing markets to uphold COVID-19...
Read more

Chief Observer Maria Arena launches the EU Election Observation Mission to Zambia 2021

General News Chief Editor - 12
“The deployment of an election observation mission to Zambia for the fifth time, reflects the EU’s long-standing commitment to supporting the country’s democratization and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.