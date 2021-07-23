The Resident Doctors Association of Zambia have welcomed the arrival of more COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

The Association is optimistic that the 151, 200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which arrived in the country yesterday will reach the remaining citizens around the country.

Association President Brian Sampa appealed for the rolling out of the vaccines to other district in order to have a variety to be selected from.

“We welcome the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and we hope it is rolled out to all parts of the country so that everyone has a chance to get the vaccine,” said Sampa.

Dr. Sampa has since urged citizens not to follow the myths that are being spread towards the various vaccines that have been brought into the country.

And University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Head of Department for Internal Medicine Edford Sinkala has also welcomed the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine that has been received in the country.

“Let every citizen get vaccinated against the pandemic and ensure they follow all the regulations given by the Ministry of Health even after getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Sinkala

Dr. Sinkala has since urged health workers to be professional in their work by encouraging and sensitizing citizens on the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccinations.