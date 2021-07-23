Upcoming coach Govenda Simwala is determined to create his own path away from his late father’s glittering coaching career.

Govenda is the son of Nkana legend Moses Simwala, who remains the most successful coach in the history of the FAZ Super Division, 27 years after his death.

The 1988 and 1989 Zambian coach of the year won eight league titles at Nkana as coach between 1980 and 1992.

Govenda is aware there will be comparisons between him and the man nicknamed “the Chairman” after taking up coaching following his forced retirement last year.

The former Power Dynamos right-back retired on medical grounds after persistent injuries.

Govenda, 30, is one of the youth coaches at Arthur Davies in charge of the Under-17 team.

“Coaching is not that easy but I am doing my best. I can see a future ahead in coaching,” he said.

Govenda holds a CAF C Diploma Coaching badge attained from a recent training held in Lusaka.

“As a coach you must aim high. I want to be an international coach so I need to get more papers when training comes. Papers in modern football are very important.”

He wants to be his own man in coaching.

“Even when I was playing people were saying your father was a good player. It now comes to your father who was a good coach,” Govenda said.

“Of course my father was a good coach and won so many medals. I will do my best but I am not under pressure to fit in his shoes.”

“He was Moses Simwala and I am Govenda Simwala, so I may not do exactly what he did. I will do my best to follow in his footsteps.

Football is changing every day, we are in modern football and my father was in another generation of football. But underline the words I won’t be under pressure,” Govenda added.