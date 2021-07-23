Deputy Inspector General of Police, Charity Katanga says the police service is consolidating the deployment process of police officers ahead of the August 12 general elections. Ms Katanga says the deployment process is being tailored to adequately respond to the increased number of polling stations that have now increased to 12, 152.

The Deputy IG said the increment from the 2016 numbers has been brought about by the turning of certain streams into polling stations by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

She was speaking in Chipata when she paid a courtesy call on Eastern Province Acting Permanent Secretary Josphat Lombe.

“We need more manpower compared to last time, so that we respond to the current demand. And that’s what we are finalising on,” she said.

The Deputy IG said the tailored process will ensure enough manpower is assigned to man the entire election process, as well as unforeseen circumstances.

She added that her officers in the province are closely working with other security wings to ensure law and order is maintained.

“I have been briefed on the situation in the province, and it is fair. Emphasis is being laid on ongoing collaborations with other security wings,” she added.

The Deputy IG said during her visit to the province, she will feature on local radio stations and conduct patrols to get first-hand information on what is obtaining on the ground during this campaign period.

“I will also visit Lundazi to check on the security situation following some pockets of violence that have been recorded in the district,” she said.

And the Acting Permanent Secretary has commended men and women in uniform for maintaining law and order in the province

He said the recorded spates of violence in Lundazi were successfully contained.

Mr Lombe informed Ms Katanga that the police have been conducting themselves in a professional manner to maintain public confidence in the service, as he has been urging everyone to get involved in maintaining law and order by reporting any suspicious activities so that the police can move in.

“We need to view the police as non-partisan and professionals because they have managed to operate professionally. Our men and women in uniform are doing a great job. As such, I want to call on the community members their part,” he said.