9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 23, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia Police consolidating deployment ahead of elections

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
General News Zambia Police consolidating deployment ahead of elections
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Charity Katanga says the police service is consolidating the deployment process of police officers ahead of the August 12 general elections. Ms Katanga says the deployment process is being tailored to adequately respond to the increased number of polling stations that have now increased to 12, 152.

The Deputy IG said the increment from the 2016 numbers has been brought about by the turning of certain streams into polling stations by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

She was speaking in Chipata when she paid a courtesy call on Eastern Province Acting Permanent Secretary Josphat Lombe.

“We need more manpower compared to last time, so that we respond to the current demand. And that’s what we are finalising on,” she said.

The Deputy IG said the tailored process will ensure enough manpower is assigned to man the entire election process, as well as unforeseen circumstances.

She added that her officers in the province are closely working with other security wings to ensure law and order is maintained.

“I have been briefed on the situation in the province, and it is fair. Emphasis is being laid on ongoing collaborations with other security wings,” she added.

The Deputy IG said during her visit to the province, she will feature on local radio stations and conduct patrols to get first-hand information on what is obtaining on the ground during this campaign period.

“I will also visit Lundazi to check on the security situation following some pockets of violence that have been recorded in the district,” she said.

And the Acting Permanent Secretary has commended men and women in uniform for maintaining law and order in the province

He said the recorded spates of violence in Lundazi were successfully contained.

Mr Lombe informed Ms Katanga that the police have been conducting themselves in a professional manner to maintain public confidence in the service, as he has been urging everyone to get involved in maintaining law and order by reporting any suspicious activities so that the police can move in.

“We need to view the police as non-partisan and professionals because they have managed to operate professionally. Our men and women in uniform are doing a great job. As such, I want to call on the community members their part,” he said.

Previous articleZambian Businessman convicted for the offence of aiding and abetting illegal immigrants

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia Police consolidating deployment ahead of elections

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Charity Katanga says the police service is consolidating the deployment process of police officers...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambian Businessman convicted for the offence of aiding and abetting illegal immigrants

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Mbala Immigration Office has secured the conviction of a Zambian Businessman for the offence of aiding and abetting illegal immigrants contrary to section...
Read more

Government pays over K1 million to 126 families as compensation for mine blasts in Kitwe

General News Chief Editor - 23
Government has paid over one million kwacha as compensation to 126 families who were affected by the mine blast in Kitwe’s Nkana west on...
Read more

Government aligned CSOs Welcome the debt swap for civil servants

General News Chief Editor - 5
A consortium of Political parties and Civil Society organization has commended President Edgar Lungu for the debt swap meant to relief civil servants in...
Read more

RTSA to intensify patrols till December

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says it will intensify operations until December to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.