President Edgar Lungu has commended the manner in which traditional leadership have rallied behind the government in the implementation of the Kafue Gorge Lower Power project.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on chiefs in Chikankata shortly before commissioning the first 150-megawatt power generation unit of the Kafue Gorge Lower power station, President Lungu said the collaboration between traditional leadership and government should be a model others must emulate.

The traditional rulers President Lungu paid a courtesy call on are Chief Naluama of Chikankata, Chieftainess Sikongo of Chirundu, and Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo the second of the Soli people in Chongwe

President Lungu said without the help of chiefs, the project would not have been a success because the Kafue Gorge Lower power project stretches across all three chiefdoms.

The President added that his government believes in inclusivity stating that no one should be left behind.

“It’s difficult to deliver projects of this magnitude because of squabbles between communities, between chiefdoms and so on, but here we are. It’s a grand project located in more than four or five chiefdoms but we agreed and you allowed us and your people cooperated,” Mr Lungu said.

And Chief Naluama says he is proud that such a huge energy project is located in his chiefdom.

And Chief Naluama said he is delighted that the locals have gained employment owing to the Kafue Gorge Lower power project.

Chief Naluama said his subjects will now have access to electricity.

“I have no doubt that people around such as the Shamubobo village to mention a few will receive power as soon as possible,” the traditional ruler said,

And speaking in a speech after the commissioning of the project, Chieftainess Mukamambo the Second disclosed that she gave out more than 5,000 hectares of land for the implementation of the Kafue Gorge Lower Power project.