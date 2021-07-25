9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 25, 2021
Barbara Banda: Shepolopolo Is On The Rise

Shepolopolo captain and striker Barbra Banda has hailed the remarkable improvement Zambia has made in their second Group F match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

The Zambian women drew 4-4 with China on Saturday to erase their 10-3 Olympic debut defeat at the hands of Holland on July 21 to put themselves in the hunt for a quarterfinal place.

In a post-match interview, Banda, who has scored two hat tricks at the games, told journalists that Zambian players showed character against China.

“I think there is a lot of improvement in the team – looking at the previous game we had. I think what we wanted most is to win,” Banda said.

“Most of the girls this is their first time having a big competition. I think they have gained the morale and are able to play. I like the team spirit we have,” she said.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s side must beat Brazil this Tuesday in Saitama to strengthen their hopes of clinching one of the two third best finisher quarterfinal berths in the three-group , twelve team Olympic Women’s Football competition.

“We still have hope and we have a strong feeling that we can do something again in the next match. I think in the next game we want the three points. That is our aim,” Banda said.

Zambia are three points behind second placed Brazil and leaders Holland who drew 3-3 to move to 4 points after Saturdays penultimate Group F games.

Previous articleMajority of Zambians are wallowing in abject poverty because PF has lamentably failed to govern-UPND Alliance

