Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala on Sunday inspired Glasgow Rangers to victory over visiting Real Madrid with the equalizer in Sunday evenings 2-1 pre-season win at Ibrox.

The goal came in Fashions’ second game for his new club just 24 hours after making his non-competitive debut in Rangers’ 0-0 home draw against EPL side Brighton.

Fashion came on in the 62nd minute of Saturday’s friendly while compatriot Enock Mwepu played the first half for Brighton.

But on Sunday, Rangers coach Steven Gerrard handed Fashion his first start against the record 13-time European champions.

The Chipolopolo striker had a modest first half in which Madrid led 1-0 through an 8th minute Rodrygo goal.

But Fashion came to life six minutes after the restart when he saw his tame shot confidently cleared by the right foot of Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

However, Fashion made no mistake in the 55th minute when he ran with the ball from halfway inside Madrid’s own half after collecting a short pass from Glen Kamara and finally beat Lunin.

The Chipolopolo striker then made way for Cedric Itten on the hour mark and his replacement completed Rangers’ rally with the winner in the 77th minute.

Sunday’s match was Rangers last pre-season friendly and they now prepare for their Scottish Premiership title defence on July 31 when they host Livingston.