9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 25, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Fashion Sakala Scores to Spark Rangers Victory Over Real Madrid

By sports
46 views
0
Sports Fashion Sakala Scores to Spark Rangers Victory Over Real Madrid
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala on Sunday inspired Glasgow Rangers to victory over visiting Real Madrid with the equalizer in Sunday evenings 2-1 pre-season win at Ibrox.

The goal came in Fashions’ second game for his new club just 24 hours after making his non-competitive debut in Rangers’ 0-0 home draw against EPL side Brighton.

Fashion came on in the 62nd minute of Saturday’s friendly while compatriot Enock Mwepu played the first half for Brighton.

But on Sunday, Rangers coach Steven Gerrard handed Fashion his first start against the record 13-time European champions.

The Chipolopolo striker had a modest first half in which Madrid led 1-0 through an 8th minute Rodrygo goal.

But Fashion came to life six minutes after the restart when he saw his tame shot confidently cleared by the right foot of Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

However, Fashion made no mistake in the 55th minute when he ran with the ball from halfway inside Madrid’s own half after collecting a short pass from Glen Kamara and finally beat Lunin.

The Chipolopolo striker then made way for Cedric Itten on the hour mark and his replacement completed Rangers’ rally with the winner in the 77th minute.

Sunday’s match was Rangers last pre-season friendly and they now prepare for their Scottish Premiership title defence on July 31 when they host Livingston.

Previous articlePF accuse UPND of trying to force a Government of National Unity by causing Violence

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Fashion Sakala Scores to Spark Rangers Victory Over Real Madrid

Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala on Sunday inspired Glasgow Rangers to victory over visiting Real Madrid with the equalizer in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Barbara Banda: Shepolopolo Is On The Rise

Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo captain and striker Barbra Banda has hailed the remarkable improvement Zambia has made in their second Group F match at the ongoing Tokyo...
Read more

Boxer Zimba Makes Flying Olympics Start

Sports sports - 2
It was a productive Saturday for Team Zambia at the Tokyo Olympics not only on the pitch but in the ring as well. Shepolopolo drew...
Read more

Shepolopolo Earn Draw Against Lucky China

Sports sports - 4
Shepolopolo were denied their debut Olympic victory on Saturday by a very fortunate 10-man China to finish 4-4 in a match Zambia...
Read more

Team Zambia Commence Quest For Tokyo Olympic Honours

Sports sports - 1
The Tokyo Games are officially underway and the rest of Team Zambia gradually joins the fray for Olympic glory starting this Saturday. Shepolopolo had the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.